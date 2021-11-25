Walk into the mud/laundry room to an open kitchen that offers a spacious area with a bar for entertaining that is connected to an even larger living room. With 3 bed rooms and 2 baths, the main bedroom and bath is located on the end of the house separated from the other 2 bedrooms. With views of the south mountains, this property rests conveniently between I-40 and Hwy 64.
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $89,500
