 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $90,000

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $90,000

3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $90,000

3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide with screened porch and stream. Property located just a few miles from Morganton city limits. Close to schools, I-40, hospital, etc. No city taxes. Metal roof installed 4-5 years ago. Living area has vaulted ceiling and is open to kitchen. Split bedroom plan. $90,000

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man killed in crash identified
Crime News

Man killed in crash identified

  • Updated

A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert