3 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $99,900

Attention ALL INVESTORS, this one is just for you! This manufactured doublewide is located on over 5 acres of open land and is perfect for someone who wants to have plenty of room to roam in a private setting with a gated driveway. The home is on a permanent foundation and boasts three bedrooms and two baths with a large garden tub in the master bedroom and a fireplace in the living room. There is a covered carport that will hold two vehicles and plenty of room to park an RV or boat on the lot as well. Home does need some TLC and must be purchased with CASH AS-IS ONLY. Please see agent remarks for more info...