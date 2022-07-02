 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $1,400,000

The Lake House on Lake James will make your lake dreams a reality. The level lot makes access to the water a breeze.The Lake House offers a spacious open floorplan that invites occasions to entertain and gather all while enjoying spectacular views of natural wooded wonders and the sparkling Lake James just outside. The home comes fully furnished. Everything from the well equipped kitchen featuring a ZLine gas range, to the butternut dining room table, comfortable seating in front of the gas fireplace, memory foam mattresses for the bedrooms, smart TVs, and each bedroom has its own full bath. Of course, you will be spending most of your time outdoors on the massive covered porch and enjoying the outdoor firepit. Waterfront features a nice beach area, a boat ramp, walkway into the lake (dock permit issued should you like a dock as well). 2 RV parking spaces with hookups.

