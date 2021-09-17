Extraordinary, waterfront home located in the heart of cherished 1780 on Lake James. Note the beautiful, direct view of famed Dobson's Knob Mountain, especially from the fireplace on the screened porch, but also from nearly every room. The home is the perfect design and style for its rustic, lakefront setting. You'll notice right from the foyer the intentional design features created to enhance the art and decor of the home. Note the roomy living area with the vaulted ceiling of reclaimed lumber and pleasant fireplace. The kitchen, with sophisticated finishes, includes plenty of elbow room and is connected to an ample pantry and dining area. The large master suite and laundry are also located on the main floor. The full basement includes another large gathering area, a wet bar and wine cellar, a full heated workshop, a heated UTV garage area, and 2 more full bedrooms. Don't forget the bunk room, not included as a bedroom, creating even more space. Camp Lake James membership included.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $1,825,000
