3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $145,900

3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $145,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $145,900

Walk to the lake! Well maintained manufactured home in Nebo just 5 minutes to Lake James State Park. Tall trees hedge in a very private back yard great for entertaining friends. New metal roof installed with life time warranty. Close to everywhere you want to be! 10 Minutes to Downtown Marion - 15 Minutes to Morganton and of course 5 minutes to Lake James.

