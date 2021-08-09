3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $189,900

Don't miss this brick home in quiet nebo. It is close to lake James boat ramp access, and lake James state park! It has hardwood floors in the majority of the house including living room, hallway, and three bedrooms. The kitchen includes the appliances! It has an updated bathroom with granite top vanity, new floors, and new tub. The full basement with walkout door includes a washer and dryer and plenty of room for storage or a shop! There is room for three cars under roof and has a circle drive for easier parking and street access.