Don't miss this brick home in quiet nebo. It is close to lake James boat ramp access, and lake James state park! It has hardwood floors in the majority of the house including living room, hallway, and three bedrooms. The kitchen includes the appliances! It has an updated bathroom with granite top vanity, new floors, and new tub. The full basement with walkout door includes a washer and dryer and plenty of room for storage or a shop! There is room for three cars under roof and has a circle drive for easier parking and street access.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
VALDESE — A woman with multiple previous charges found herself in jail again last week when detectives charged her for drug possession.
72 students quarantined after COVID-19 exposures; Virtual Academy questions persist after board’s mask decision
- Updated
Dozens of students in the Burke County Public Schools system were quarantined this week after they were exposed to students who tested positive for COVID-19.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 13-19.
- Updated
Some local health care workers took to the streets Tuesday to protest a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
- Updated
RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is proud to announce the promotion of Maj. Daryl B. Conley to the rank of lieutenant colonel…
- Updated
Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations from the virus continue to increase rapidly in Burke County.
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Burke County resident.
- Updated
A Newton man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for two armed robberies in Hickory.
- Updated
A fugitive couple from Alexander County charged in a January shooting death at a Hickory furniture plant are back in Catawba County to face the charges against them.