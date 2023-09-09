Picturesque in Old Wildlife Club. This rustic yet open, bright, and airy floor plan was conceived just for this waterfront oasis with a view of shimmering Lake James from every floor. The entire main floor is designed for gathering together with friends and family around the ample, open kitchen, dining area, family room, and double fireplace. The screened porch and grilling area allow you to enjoy those cool evenings and summer lake breezes overlooking your expansive, covered dock and waterfront fire pit. Bring the extended family comfortably and spread out into the basement and upper floor with 4 bedrooms including a bunk room. Need more space? The detached ancillary cabin is unfinished and is the perfect canvass to create a guest cottage hideaway or mother-in-law suite. If you know Lake James, you know Old Wildlife Club and acclaimed Camp Lake James, the lakes adventure center that includes a pool, fitness center, canteen, pickle ball and tennis. Your membership is included.