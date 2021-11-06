New Construction! 3 BR/ 2 BA split bedroom, large open great room with vaulted wood plank ceiling, kitchen with wood cabinets and center island. Large, private owner's suite, laundry room, storage, garage, covered front porch and back patio. Privacy fence and nice lot! Located in Dysartsville just off Hwy 226 S.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $250,000
