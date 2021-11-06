 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $250,000

New Construction! 3 BR/ 2 BA split bedroom, large open great room with vaulted wood plank ceiling, kitchen with wood cabinets and center island. Large, private owner's suite, laundry room, storage, garage, covered front porch and back patio. Privacy fence and nice lot! Located in Dysartsville just off Hwy 226 S.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert