 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $325,000

Beautiful home on 3 Ac. Looking for a place to call home with lots of space to fit your needs ,Easy living floor plan Large rooms with some vaulted ceilings .All bedrooms are have ample space .Dining room with a adjoining sun room ,Full finished basement That includes a mothers-inlaw suite and a Billiard table and full bath, The lot has a good combination of woods and open land . Fenced in backyard 3 Storage buildings and a additional carport included

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert