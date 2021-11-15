Beautiful home on 3 Ac. Looking for a place to call home with lots of space to fit your needs ,Easy living floor plan Large rooms with some vaulted ceilings .All bedrooms are have ample space .Dining room with a adjoining sun room ,Full finished basement That includes a mothers-inlaw suite and a Billiard table and full bath, The lot has a good combination of woods and open land . Fenced in backyard 3 Storage buildings and a additional carport included
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $325,000
