Welcome home to Lake James! This spacious townhome features numerous updates: stunning, new granite countertops in the kitchen, updated master bath with beautiful soft-close cabinetry, walk-in tile shower and double vanity, and new carpet installed in 2017. The main level features a master suite, open concept kitchen and living space. One of the few homes to feature a half bath on the main level! Enjoy the natural surroundings and Blue Ridge Mountain Views from one of your large, screened-in porches with composite decking or sun deck. Bear Creek Marina is a golf-cart ride away and offers dinner, live music and rentable boat slips. 7 mile drive to Lake James State Park- offering hiking, biking and swimming areas- 15 minutes to the shops and restaurants of downtown Marion - 1 hour from Asheville.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man has been charged with driving while impaired after a Thursday evening wreck left another man seriously injured.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Oct. 31-Nov. 6.
VALDESE — A few nights ago, Judy Hinson startled her husband, Bobby, awake screaming Jesus’ praises in her sleep.
Orginial home had 2 bed 1 bath, back porch was closed in and 12X23 prefab "add a room" was added unto back of home. Big yard nice back deck wi…
- Updated
GLEN ALPINE — A midnight fire left thousands of dollars in damage at a local restaurant early Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The Carolina Diner in Morganton will open its doors from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday for a free Christmas dinner for anyone who needs a place to go for the holiday:
- Updated
CATAWBA — A Hildebran man died Tuesday evening after he wrecked near the town of Catawba.
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed another resident in Burke County ahead of Christmas.
House in Rutherford College near the park and Hospital. Very nice one+ acre lot and a house that offers a lot of possibilities. This property …
WATCH NOW: Box believed to be 1887 time capsule found by workers removing Lee monument pedestal in Richmond, Va.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Just after 7 a.m. workers found something in the pedestal of the Lee statue that looked like nothing they had seen before.