3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $414,000

Come live at the lake! Located in one of Lake James' most desirable neighborhoods, Waterglyn, this great home has 10.55 feet of lake frontage at the end of the cove, plus a deeded boat slip at the community dock. The lake is just an easy walk down from the back yard, which has fruit trees, raised garden bed & fire pit. Inside, the house is spacious with one level living - primary bedroom with en suite is on main floor (2 WICs), LR with gas fireplace, breakfast nook in the kitchen plus a formal dining room, powder room & laundry/mud, plus a screened porch! Downstairs is another bath, two bedrooms and great flex space, and there's a two-car oversized garage on the main level. Lots of great outdoor living, too, with a huge front patio. Updates in last 2 years include new flooring, garage door, interior paint, finishing out large flex space in basement, and more. Great space and the least expensive home on the lake, we think. Do not disturb tenants. Appointment required, 24-hour notice.