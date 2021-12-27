 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $426,000

3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $426,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $426,000

Come live at the lake! Located in one of Lake James' most desirable neighborhoods, Waterglyn, this great home has 10.55 feet of lake frontage at the end of the cove, plus a deeded boat slip at the community dock. The lake is an easy walk down the back yard, which has fruit trees, raised garden & fire pit. Inside is spacious with one level living - primary bedroom w/en suite on main floor (2 WICs), LR w/gas fireplace, breakfast nook, plus a formal dining room, powder room & laundry/mud, plus a screened porch! Downstairs has bath, two BRs & great flex space, plus a two-car oversized garage on the main level. Lots of great outdoor living, too, with a huge front patio. Updates in last 2 years include new flooring, garage door, interior paint, finishing out large flex space in basement, and a new roof November 2021. Great space and the least expensive home on the lake, we think. Launch your paddle craft from your back yard! Do not disturb tenants. Appointment required, 24-hour notice.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $55,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $55,900

Orginial home had 2 bed 1 bath, back porch was closed in and 12X23 prefab "add a room" was added unto back of home. Big yard nice back deck wi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert