Come live at the lake! Located in one of Lake James' most desirable neighborhoods, Waterglyn, this great home has 10.55 feet of lake frontage at the end of the cove, plus a deeded boat slip at the community dock. The lake is an easy walk down the back yard, which has fruit trees, raised garden & fire pit. Inside is spacious with one level living - primary bedroom w/en suite on main floor (2 WICs), LR w/gas fireplace, breakfast nook, plus a formal dining room, powder room & laundry/mud, plus a screened porch! Downstairs has bath, two BRs & great flex space, plus a two-car oversized garage on the main level. Lots of great outdoor living, too, with a huge front patio. Updates in last 2 years include new flooring, garage door, interior paint, finishing out large flex space in basement, and a new roof November 2021. Great space and the least expensive home on the lake, we think. Launch your paddle craft from your back yard! Do not disturb tenants. Appointment required, 24-hour notice.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $426,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man has been charged with driving while impaired after a Thursday evening wreck left another man seriously injured.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Oct. 31-Nov. 6.
VALDESE — A few nights ago, Judy Hinson startled her husband, Bobby, awake screaming Jesus’ praises in her sleep.
Orginial home had 2 bed 1 bath, back porch was closed in and 12X23 prefab "add a room" was added unto back of home. Big yard nice back deck wi…
- Updated
GLEN ALPINE — A midnight fire left thousands of dollars in damage at a local restaurant early Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The Carolina Diner in Morganton will open its doors from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday for a free Christmas dinner for anyone who needs a place to go for the holiday:
- Updated
CATAWBA — A Hildebran man died Tuesday evening after he wrecked near the town of Catawba.
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed another resident in Burke County ahead of Christmas.
House in Rutherford College near the park and Hospital. Very nice one+ acre lot and a house that offers a lot of possibilities. This property …
WATCH NOW: Box believed to be 1887 time capsule found by workers removing Lee monument pedestal in Richmond, Va.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Just after 7 a.m. workers found something in the pedestal of the Lee statue that looked like nothing they had seen before.