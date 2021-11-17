Country living w magnificent views. this custom built log home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and lots of windows to appreciate the spectacular surroundings. Home features 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, formal dining, custom kitchen, living room & den, covered decks, 2 car carport, large workshop, detached storage building located on 2.80+/- acres of level usable land. The custom artisan touches in this home make it unique and one of a kind. You can spend evenings sitting on your front porch overlooking your large yard, enjoy the rolling fields that join your property or the peaceful mountain views. You may to choose to entertain in your back yard with your above ground pool and deck & grilling area. A country dream home in a serene setting, call and schedule your appointment today.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $444,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man is in custody and another still is on the run after a theft and vehicle chase Sunday afternoon in Morganton. Nearly $7,000 in fragrances was stolen.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.
A fly does some of its digesting outside its body before it even eats any food.
- Updated
The Burke County Board of Education voted Monday night to change its COVID-19 mask policy for students and staff to optional.
- Updated
A juvenile has been tapped as a suspect after two young men were injured in a stabbing earlier this week.
- Updated
Patton High School senior standout Kenady Roper will play volleyball starting next season at the University of Tennessee.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 19-25.
- Updated
Police now say a man charged in a Sunday fragrance theft from Ulta may be part of a larger crime ring that targets stores across multiple states.
- Updated
Two more people in Burke County have died from COVID-19.
Mooresville High School sent students home at 9 a.m. Wednesday due to an apparent suicide of a student on campus.