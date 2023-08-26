This beautifully maintained customized home is ideal for your vacation home, primary residence or AirBNB. Minutes to Lake James for swimming, fishing and boating. Convenient to Burke and McDowell County for hiking and biking trails. Enjoy your evenings or mornings on the front flagstone patio area or your covered front porch. Enter into the open living, kitchen with customized cabinets and butcher block counters. This house is full of natural light. There is an additional separate guest quarters for visitors and a wonderful covered pavilion for entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 40 in Burke County early Thursday morning.
A former kindergarten teacher and children’s director was charged Tuesday with a child sex crime.
Burke County could be getting its first Sheetz convenience store.
Income tax rebates of $260 for individuals and up to $1,300 for families of five are already starting to show up in the bank accounts of about…
Q: I recently heard about a Facebook lawsuit settlement and if you used Facebook you would be entitled to some money. What’s the deal and how …