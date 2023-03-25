This beautifully maintained customized home is ideal for your vacation home, primary residence or AirBNB. Minutes to Lake James for swimming, fishing and boating. Convenient to Burke and McDowell County for hiking and biking trails. Enjoy your evenings or mornings on the front flagstone patio area or your covered front porch. Enter into the open living, kitchen with customized cabinets and butcher block counters. This house is full of natural light. There is an additional separate guest quarters for visitors and a wonderful covered pavilion for entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONNELLY SPRINGS – A school bus driver was cited after troopers said she fell asleep behind the wheel of the bus before it crashed into a tree…
A man ended up with charges Tuesday morning after he refused to leave the scene of a fire.
Cleaning up homelessness recently has become one of the main tasks facing the city of Morganton’s code enforcement officer.
VALDESE — An old mill is getting a new life as workforce apartments that should be ready before the end of next year.
Western North Carolina middle and high school students are now be eligible for a free week of STEM summer camp provided by the N.C. School of …