Overlooking the 5th green of the Marion Lake Club, this 3 bed 3 bath home offers both indoor and outdoor living at its finest. Relax in the living room and enjoy the cathedral ceilings and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace or kick back on your expansive back deck. The main floor offers Master bedroom w/ Bath and walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms with shared bath, Laundry room, Dining and Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The lower level has a nice family room with fireplace and builtins and opens outside to a covered patio. LL also offers Office/Bonus/4th bedroom, large cedar closet and large bath. Golfing, tennis, pool and lake are a golf cart ride away. Take in the mountain views at Lake James or hit the hiking trails @ Lake James State Park all while conveniently located less than 5 miles off I-40.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $465,000
