3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $479,900

Coming Soon! Make your live showing appointment for Dec. 20th. This beautifully maintained customized home is ideal for your vacation home, primary residence or AirBNB. Minutes to Lake James for swimming, fishing and boating. Convenient to Burke and McDowell County for hiking and biking trails. Enjoy your evenings or mornings on front flagstone patio area or your covered front porch. Enter into the open living, kitchen with customized cabinets and butcher block counters. This house is full of natural light. There is an additional separate guest quarters for visitors and a wonderful covered pavilion for entertaining.