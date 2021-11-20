Nestled on the 5th Green of The Marion Lake Club @ Lake James. This 3/2.5, built in 2016 by is conveniently located just 4 mi. from I-40 and 1 mi. to Hwy 70. Master and laundry are on the main level with 2 bedrooms 1 full bath and loft upstairs. Half the basement is rough plumbed w/ electric installed ready for completion. The other half is a garage for lake toys and/or golf carts. With a membership to MLC you have golf cart access to golfing boating tennis pool & restaurant. Views of Dobsons Knob, Shortoff Mtn., Shadrick Creek are right out your back door. Miles of hiking and biking trails are also just minutes away along with the New State Park at Lake James. Motivated Sellers.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $499,000
