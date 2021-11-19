Must see this 3-acre Premier home with 42 foot Southern porch wrapping around to 28ft deck. No detail was missed by master-builder Brad Powell: from the 24ft high grand open floor plan with high-end kitchen and stone fireplace. Very large master suite with soaking tub; great extra entertaining space in walkout basement; and adjacent stone patio. Charming out-building mirrors main home and could be Playhouse, Office or a Garage - not to be missed ! All this combined with a gorgeous lake and a hiking trail to a hidden waterfall. This home will not last long on the market!
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $578,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man has been charged after investigators seized a pound of methamphetamine and a pound of marijuana from the vehicle he was driving.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.
- Updated
A man is in custody and another still is on the run after a theft and vehicle chase Sunday afternoon in Morganton. Nearly $7,000 in fragrances was stolen.
- Updated
LONG VIEW — Police are investigating after an infant died earlier this month in Long View.
A fly does some of its digesting outside its body before it even eats any food.
- Updated
CHARLOTTE – A Morganton woman was one of five people sentenced in federal court Thursday for methamphetamine trafficking.
- Updated
The Burke County Board of Education voted Monday night to change its COVID-19 mask policy for students and staff to optional.
Contributing to a retirement savings account may put you in the running for a Saver's Credit.
- Updated
Police now say a man charged in a Sunday fragrance theft from Ulta may be part of a larger crime ring that targets stores across multiple states.
- Updated
Two more people in Burke County have died from COVID-19.