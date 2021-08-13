New Listing; Must see this hillside 1.5 story home w/wrap around porch/deck. Beautiful long range mountain views from this gated community home. Built by Powell construction, home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths w/lots of entertainment area. Home sits on over 3 acres and within short drive to beautiful Lake James, Morganton or Marion and not far to Asheville or Charlotte. Great room w/stone fireplace, open kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances on main floor plus large family room downstairs. Home will not last so call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $614,900
