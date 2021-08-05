 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $619,000
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $619,000

3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $619,000

Built in 2019 this home features a long-range mountain view with low maintenance exterior, metal room, solar control window film, 2x6 construction, tankless hot water, whole house water filters and a walk-out basement. Red-oak hardwood floors, tongue and groove walls, carpet, and tile. Three walk-in custom closets plus additional closet and storage space. Wired for security cameras, wireless connectivity and RJ 45, with exterior antennae for local tv, Frontier Internet. Landscaped with large patio for entertaining.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert