Lake James Living! Attractive off water home located in Forest Lake Heights SD. Enjoy your own backyard pool, while appreciating lake views of Morgan's Cove. Largely renovated in 2005, home has great room w/vaulted ceiling, bamboo floors, propane gas FP & french doors leading to large upper level deck w/propane grill. Cook's kitchen w/dual fuel range has gas cooktop, 2 electric ovens, hot water on demand, butcher block & granite island, pantry & alderwood cabinets provide good storage. Wet bar & dining area enhance your entertaining experience. Main level BR w/vaulted ceiling & full BA. Lower level has BR suite, closet & dressing area w/granite vanity. BA features custom cabinets, granite countertop & custom shower. Third BR connects to den, leading out to lower level deck. Convenient hall laundry area. Lower bsmt has good storage space & additional pool access. 4 mini split systems installed in 2018. Could be GREAT Investment! NO HOA restrictions for renting! Boat ramp close by!