Opportunity awaits! Motivated seller...Custom built 3 bed 2 bath solid log house centrally located on 12 acres with a large 6 bay garage & 4 bay garage. Vaulted ceiling & open floor plan the detailed woodwork shows the true natural beauty & strength of this home. A functional kitchen displays a large island w/unique walnut counter tops. Hardwood floors throughout, featuring reclaimed wood in the main loft. The main floor has 2 bedrooms & bath w/ laundry. Upstairs getaway from it all in the primary bedroom w/ ensuite & soak in the classic clawfoot tub. The covered front porch is made for relaxing while watching the kids play & the animals graze. +/- 4 acres are fenced in just needs a gate. Property is set up for additional home site with well, septic, & power. If you are looking to work from home start or run your business use your large 6 bay garage & 4 bay garage located on the frontside of the property on Tatertown Loop with great road front footage for your business.