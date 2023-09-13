Stunning, light filled log home is nestled on 16.36 private acres in the the gated community of The Meadows at Lake James Station. This location offers the perfect basecamp for enjoying Lake James, Pisgah National Forest, Fonta Flora Trail & nearby towns of Morganton and Marion. The home features easy main level living with plenty of entertaining space in the open kitchen with large island adjacent to the dining area. Warm yourself by the stone fireplace or enjoy nature while sitting on the front & rear covered porch with mountain views. Main level primary has vaulted ceilings, large windows, double closets and a large ensuite bath. Two additional bedrooms on main with hall bath. Completely finished lower level has additional sleeping areas and 2 full baths. Large wildflower meadow with bold creek, fruit trees or would be a wonderful spot for your horses! Fire pit and detached oversized 2car garage for cars or a workshop. Great place to gather for all your friends & family.