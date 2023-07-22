Located in the Gated Pristine Community of Grandview Peaks, this Custom Built One of a Kind Log Home is all about the Details with Spectacular Year-Round Mountain Views! Gourmet Kitchen w/Pantry, Barn Doors throughout, 54K BTU DirectVent Fireplace, Black Walnut Features Throughout, Solid Bamboo Flooring on Main Level, Smart Home Nest, Ecobee, Lights, Locks etc, High-End Samsung Appliances, Delta Touch Faucets, Ring Flood Cams, Bali Motorized Blinds, Home Backup 22kW Generator, 1572 SqFt Covered Wrap Around Porch, 500 Gal Owned Propane Tank, Spray Foam, Walk-in Safe Room, 12' High Basement & Garage Superior Walls, Basement has T&G Walls, LVP Flooring, One Full Bathroom, Storage rooms, Pantry Area and a Large open area to use as needed. An additional 10x20 Shed for Outside Storage. You will not be disappointed in this home!