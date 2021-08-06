An investor's DREAM! 4 units, all similar in square footage and features. The main level is a great room with kitchen and living area, the lower level has two BR and 2 BA, the upper level is the master suite. A paved path to the water perfect for kayaks, canoeing, or playing in the water (likely not lockable, please verify), mountain views, and walking distance to Marion Lake Club make this a property perfect for vacation rentals.
3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $999,000
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has been found negligent in the death of a resident who was found June 12 submerged in a bathtub.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 13-19.
Janelle Pearson has proven that the hardest of times can be overcome by hard work.
VALDESE — A woman with multiple previous charges found herself in jail again last week when detectives charged her for drug possession.
Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…
Some local health care workers took to the streets Tuesday to protest a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
Burke County has added 192 new cases of COVID-19 in a week, with 50 of those cases being in children.
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…
Morganton’s Bath and Body Works will reopen in its new location next month, according to signage posted on the storefront.