3 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $999,000

An investor's DREAM! 4 units, all similar in square footage and features. The main level is a great room with kitchen and living area, the lower level has two BR and 2 BA, the upper level is the master suite. A paved path to the water perfect for kayaks, canoeing, or playing in the water (likely not lockable, please verify), mountain views, and walking distance to Marion Lake Club make this a property perfect for vacation rentals.