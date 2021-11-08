Another hot listing by the Stephanie Wilson Team, call Stephanie today to schedule your private showing 828-778-6222. 1 Mile from downtown Marion. Easy access to 221, shopping, dining and hospital. Come inside 183 Hoyle St., where you will find Custom cabinets, glass doors on butlers pantry, New appliances, Tongue and groove ceilings, New fixtures, totally remodeled bathroom. You will fall in love with all of the counter space that is covered in Butcher Block countertops, SS undermount sink, large island and tons of cabinets. You can sit a spell on your covered front porch or take in the mountain views off your large deck that overlooks your fenced in back yard. Brand new HVAC system and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring are just a few other features that you will find in this wonderful home. Come home today to 183 Hoyle St, it is just waiting on you!
3 Bedroom Home in Other - $189,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A body has been found in the search for a man missing after an Oct. 27 wreck.
- Updated
The coalition of Aaron Johnson, Tiana Sims and Leslie Taylor swept one seat in each district of the Burke County Board of Education in Tuesday…
Here is a link to the North Carolina Board of Elections website for races in Burke County. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. and early voting totals wi…
- Updated
Here are the Burke County uncontested candidate election results.
- Updated
ICARD — Burke Deputies are looking for a missing man who was last seen late last month.
- Updated
“Something’s happened,” said Nancy Hang, Koa Hang's daughter. “This is not like him.” He's been missing since a car crash Oct. 27 in the Icard area.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 12-18.
- Updated
The health department has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases at a another Burke County elementary school.
- Updated
Longtime Valdese Fire Chief Charlie Watts is looking to take on a new leading role in the town after unofficial election results rolled in Tuesday night.
- Updated
A Lenoir man was arrested on a charge of sexual battery from an incident in mid-October.