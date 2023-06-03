Very Clean and Comfortable, 3 Bedroom 2 bath home on 3.42 unrestricted acres. 2019 frame off modular by clayton homes. Open concept living, great for entertaining guests. Large primary bedroom with soaking tub, walk in shower, dual sinks, and walk in closet. Convenient location right along the 226 / 64 Corridor. 20 minutes to Forest city, 15 minutes to Marion, 30 minutes to Hickory, 45 Minutes to Asheville. Call and schedule your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $369,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man was charged with driving while impaired after a wreck early Tuesday morning.
Two people were charged after police say they broke into a home while the homeowners were away Saturday.
Meet Emma Halliburton, the 11-year-old Burke County girl who led bagpipers in this year’s NCFFF parade
RALEIGH — When Emma Halliburton was 5 years old, she started telling her mom she wanted to learn how to play the bagpipes.
The hammer of justice came down swiftly for a Morganton man who was charged and pleaded guilty within 24 hours of wreaking havoc on the lobby …
An animal rights organization has filed a lawsuit in Burke County against Case Farms.