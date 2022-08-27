 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Union Mills - $450,000

If you love the mountains and you love modern construction and easy living, then this is the property for you! Located on a gorgeous lot with a bold stream, this property checks all the boxes. With beautiful natural light, an open floor plan, chef's kitchen and spa like bathrooms you may never want to leave. Easy to get to Asheville, Lake Lure, Old Fort and Black Mountain. Just an absolutely stunning property and the photos do not do it justice. A must see! Showings are 9/3 through 9/12 10am - 6pm. Offer deadline is 9/13 by 3pm.

