3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $139,900

Bring all offers!!! This is a 3 bed 2 bath doublewide on a very private Mini Farm. Double carport, small barn, milk house and pasture. Enjoy the mountain views from the front porch and also a very convenient 1/4 mile drive to I-40 and downtown. Property is 5 acres, there is also a shed that the seller built along the creek. Perfect for overnight camping and other activities. Schedule your showing today and bring your 4 wheel drive!