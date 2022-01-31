Spacious 3/2 home with over 1800 heated square feet. Low maintenance with vinyl exterior. New roof and most windows have been replaced. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Hardwood flooring mostly with vinyl in the baths. Very good location close to I-40. Corner lot with .30 acre.
3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A teenager had to be airlifted to a trauma center after a Thursday afternoon crash on Jamestown Road.
- Updated
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
- Updated
A man has died after a Monday crash on Zion Road.
- Updated
VALDESE — Police are asking the public for help identifying a person involved in a breaking and entering at a local restaurant.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Dec. 5-11.
- Updated
A man was airlifted to a hospital after a Monday afternoon crash on Zion Road.
- Updated
Hickory Smokehouse BBQ will close this week after more than 35 years in business.
About 2 ½ years ago, Tim Michaels had a dream.
A wreck on Jamestown Road on Thursday afternoon has led to a portion of the road being closed.
VALDESE — A local Mexican restaurant reopened Jan. 4 after completing an expansion project to offer in-person dining to its customers. Taqueri…