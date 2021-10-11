NEWLY RENOVATED ADORABLE ARTS & CRAFTS COTTAGE WITH GORGEOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS. Enjoy a hot cup of coffee while relaxing on the covered deck watching the wildlife & stunning views of the south mountains. 3 BR & 1 Bath with all new updates. New hardwoods throughout, fresh paint on the interior & exterior, updated bathroom & kitchen, new appliances in the large functional kitchen, new HVAC & new gutters. Too many updates to list. Large laundry room & basement with root cellar. The home also features extra space for home office or formal dinning room. Perfect place for homesteading. Schedule your showing today, call Josh Fox with The Property Shop at 828-409-3282.
3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $160,000
