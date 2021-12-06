3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $229,900

Enjoy single-level living in this spacious 3BR/2BA home on 1.1 acres in excellent Valdese location. Charming covered front and back porch provide ample space to enjoy this home's gorgeous landscaping. Inside is a great living room and bonus office niche area with functional woodstove. Kitchen has ample countertop space and includes fridge, range, dishwasher and microwave. Plenty of additional storage throughout. Separate laundry room off kitchen/side entry. Primary Bedroom has private Bathroom. Lots of updates throughout home, including replacement windows, laminate flooring and updated appliances. Includes 2-car carport. Roof and HVAC were replaced approximately 5 years ago. Home also has warrantied Leaf Filter Protection by LeafFilter North of North Carolina. Partial, unfinished basement- perfect for a workshop or storage. Addtl outside storage underneath large back deck. Comes with outside storage shed and chicken coop.