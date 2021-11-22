3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $245,000

This home has been fully remodeled inside and out giving you the charm of yesterday with all the modern conveniences of today. Everything in the home is app driven (if you choose) from the thermostat, door lock and door bell to the kitchen appliances. Brand new everything in the kitchen - from the cabinets to the counter tops to the awesome appliances. The bathrooms, are all brand new and luxurious. The master suite features a walk in closet and private bath on the main level. There are two additional large bedrooms on the lower level served by another main level bath. Other brand new features include the roof, windows, interior and exterior lighting, the driveway and front walkway. HVAC system is also new. Private yard on a quiet street. Access to the lower level from both inside and outside the home. Private yard on a quiet street with a firepit in the backyard to make memories. . Close to downtown Valdese stores and restaurants.