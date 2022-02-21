3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $250,000

A great opportunity to purchase 7.19 acres just outside of the town limits and close to the high school and middle school; 6 lots in total; Renovate the older 3br home on Lot 1 from the attached survey and rent or sell it and build 5 basement homes on the other lots; The home at 227 Meytre has city water and a septic system; The sewer line and easement is at the bottom of Lot 6 by the creek; The public sewer line can be run to all of the lots; Lots 3,4, 5 and 6 will be on a culdesac; There is a creek at the bottom of Lots 5 and 6; The very bottom of Lot 5 and a small piece of Lot 6 are in a 100 year flood plain; Enjoy Lot 1's barn; The 3BR ranch home does not have a working heat pump but it does have a full basement and lots of potential; Contact the listing agent to talk about development opportunities with the various lots; Building code is a 30 foot front setback and a 10 foot side and rear setback; No HOA or CCRs; Mobile and on-frame modular homes cannot be put on these lots;