3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $250,000

Single level living at it's best, only 6 years from brand new & located on a non-outlet street! Enter into the front door and you'll be greeted with an open floor plan & beautiful, sand-on-site oak flooring! The kitchen, with granite counter tops, deep sink & oak cabinetry, also provides access to the side deck which is the ideal space for grilling & chilling! This adorable home is conveniently situated in Drexel, an easy drive into Morganton or Valdese, just minutes from I-40. The home features 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, with one being the primary with ensuite bath. There is no carpet in this home. The single car garage is larger than most, therefore providing additional storage. The laundry room is completed with even more cabinetry. The level yard provides great space for just about anything! The covered front porch beckons a couple of rocking chairs for enjoying the easy side of life. This home in as new condition, is ready for new owners!