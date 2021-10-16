3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $258,900

You will absolutely love this new construction 3 bedroom, 2 bath vinyl ranch that allows for single level living & easy maintenance. There is a covered porch in front as you enter into the expansive living room with vaulted ceilings. Walk to the kitchen where you will find a pantry, granite countertops and a long eat at bar with the dining area and laundry room off to side. From there make your way to the primary suite with its own walk in closet and bathroom containing a tub/shower combo and double vanity with granite countertops. On the opposite side of the house, you will find 2 guest bedrooms & guest bathroom. Out back is a large deck which is perfect for entertaining friends/family or enjoying a cup of coffee. There is plenty of room for the kids or pets on this .9 acre gently sloping lot. Yard to be seeded in next few days and sidewalk poured weather permitting.