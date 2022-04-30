Adorable new construction 3 bedroom, 2 bath vinyl ranch which allows for single level living & easy maintenance. Step onto the covered front porch as you enter into the large living room with vaulted ceilings. Walk into the kitchen where you will find the pantry, granite countertops and a long eat at bar, with the dining area and laundry room off to the side. From there make your way to the primary suite with its own walk-in closet and bathroom with double sink vanity and granite countertops, & tub/shower combo. Across the living room, you will find 2 guest bedrooms & guest bathroom. On the back is a large, covered porch that is great for entertaining friends/family or enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning. Sitting on a gently sloping lot at just shy of an acre, there is plenty of room for the children or pets to run and play. Driveway & sidewalk to be poured and yard to be seeded in next few days weather permitting.
3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $299,000
