3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $344,900

**PUBLIC HOUSE THIS SUNDAY, SEPT 12, 12:00-2:00PM**Live on Main & Play in the Basement! Pineburt Forest is your new neighborhood. Main Level Living with Lower Level that could be a separate living area w/kitchenette & available plumbing for a full bath. Fantastic Features: Finished Basement w/Kitchenette/plumbing/storage/garage. Sunroom w/entrance to Primary Suite, Great Room & Back Yard. Wrap around deck w/View of Beautiful Lawn. Patio outside lower garage w/Fire Pit. Double Garage on Main & Single Garage on Lower Level. If you want a very well maintained home with everything this is it! Finished area in basement is not counted in overall heated square footage due to ceiling height of 6'9". Measured Floor Plan available. Heated Sq Ft Main: Unheated Sq Ft Lower: 2,100 Double Garage Upper: 562 Single Garage Lower: Acreage: .70 Lot Dimensions: 200x152x204x146 Schools: Valdese, Heritage, Jimmy C Draughn

