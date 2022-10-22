 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $360,000

Incredible opportunity to have your own cabin in the Retreat section of Waterside at Lake Rhodhiss! Built in 2018, this impeccably maintained cabin would make a lovely vacation getaway or full time residence. Open concept kitchen/dining/living areas feel extra spacious with 9’ ceilings throughout. The cabin features freshly a freshly stained exterior (Sept 2022) and is surrounded by immaculate landscaping. Also featuring two cozy, covered porches -enjoy relaxing on your front porch and observing a pair of nesting Bald Eagles nearby! The Waterside community is gated and features community boat docks with rentable boat slips and a large recreation/ picnic area with fire pit. 10 minutes to downtown Valdese, 20 minutes to Morganton and 30 minutes to downtown Hickory. Upstairs furniture included in price- Downstairs furniture and golf-cart are negotiable.

