3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $360,000

Looking for the perfect mountain home, just minutes from town? This is it, with gorgeous mountain views year round of TableRock, Hawksbill & Grandfather's Mnt. Watch beautiful sunsets each day from your porch. Great room boasts vaulted ceiling, kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances. Master suite & bath recently updated w/walkin shower & double sinks. Third bedroom on main is being used as office w/french doors. Downstairs there is a huge family room with rock fireplace & gas logs that leads out to lower deck - views from here too! Additional room is used for third bedroom. Great area for guests or could easily be made into a mother-in-law suite w/separate entrance. Lower level also has a large workshop area & doors leading outside plus a very large storage area. Beautiful natural landscaping to keep yard work to a minimum. Flowering trees & bushes. You are going to love it here! Duke Power, Dish Network, Heat Pump 2016.