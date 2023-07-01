Here is your chance to own a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath cabin in a gated community. It's over 1400 sq ft, built in 2017 and sits on a partially wooded half acre lot. The home has granite countertops, gas logs, back and front covered porches, laundry on main and 2 other bedrooms are upstairs. There is nothing else to say but that this home is immaculate and in a beautiful lake community that has community boat docks with rentable boat slips plus some other recreation and picnic areas. You are also a short drive to downtown Valdese and less than 30 mins to Hickory.