3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $409,900

Don't miss this Immaculate 3bedroom/2.5Bath Home located in Springwood Subdivision. This Home Features the Very Popular Split Bedroom Floorplan with Open Concept Kitchen, Dining, and Living Room. The Kitchen is Great for entertaining with a Large Granite Island, Double Oven, and Bar Seating. You will feel right at Home in the Open Living Area with Picture Windows allowing natural light to shine through. Waterproof, Engineered Vinyl Plank Flooring. The Primary Suite Boasts a Large Walk-in Closet, Tile Flooring, Double Vanity Sink, Linen Cabinet, and Walk-in Tile Shower. Enjoy the Two Bedrooms with Shared Bath including adorable bench seat and storage. There is Tons of Space in the over-sized Landry Room. Wonderful Screened in Back Patio and Covered Front Porch perfect for your morning Coffee. Gorgeous, Welcoming Landscaping! Double-Car Garage. This Home is Located minutes from I-40 and Downtown Valdese for Shopping, Dining, and Socializing.