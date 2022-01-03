 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $425,000

Take a look at this beautiful home located in Valdese, NC! Nestled in the Ramblewoods Subdivision, this home sits at the end of the cul-de-sac. When you drive up to the home, your eye naturally captures the rock work and amazing curb appeal. Step through the front door and you are welcomed by the state of the art kitchen. The spacious kitchen allows for plenty of room to host family gatherings. The large rock fireplace is the perfect place to relax after a long day. The home features a two car garage with a finished mother-in-law suite above it. The three bedrooms are located on the second level. The roof was replaced in 2019. The unfinished basement is a blank slate for you to finish how you would like, turn it into a man cave or an amazing art studio! The backyard features a fire pit, a small fenced garden, and a creek that follows the property line. If you're looking for a peaceful place to live while also being close to I-40 access, this home is for you!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked
Crime News

Inmate found dead at county jail two days after getting booked

  • Updated

The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert