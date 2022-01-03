Take a look at this beautiful home located in Valdese, NC! Nestled in the Ramblewoods Subdivision, this home sits at the end of the cul-de-sac. When you drive up to the home, your eye naturally captures the rock work and amazing curb appeal. Step through the front door and you are welcomed by the state of the art kitchen. The spacious kitchen allows for plenty of room to host family gatherings. The large rock fireplace is the perfect place to relax after a long day. The home features a two car garage with a finished mother-in-law suite above it. The three bedrooms are located on the second level. The roof was replaced in 2019. The unfinished basement is a blank slate for you to finish how you would like, turn it into a man cave or an amazing art studio! The backyard features a fire pit, a small fenced garden, and a creek that follows the property line. If you're looking for a peaceful place to live while also being close to I-40 access, this home is for you!
3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $425,000
