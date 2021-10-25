3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $474,900

Custom-built ranch-style home with full basement on 12.52 acres outside city limits. Enjoy mountain views, privacy, a 24x30 detached metal garage, and a large in-ground pool. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, and a large living room under vaulted ceilings with fireplace. Huge master with walk-in closet, hardwoods, and private bath. Also on the main find an all seasons room w/ ceiling to floor windows & gorgeous year-round views. 2 more ample sized bedrooms on the main, a full hall bath with dual vanity, laundry, several storage closets & hardwoods throughout almost all the main floor. The basement is open concept with a 3rd full bath, pool table area, large storage closet & workshop. Poured and covered patio area behind the pool. There is also a side deck and fenced area. Updates to the home include a metal roof, water heater in 2019, new SS dishwasher/stovetop. 2nd fridge in basement and pool table will stay. The portion of cleared land behind the home would be perfect for a pasture.