Custom-built ranch-style home with full basement on 12.52 acres outside city limits. Enjoy mountain views, privacy, a 24x30 detached metal garage, and a large in-ground pool. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, and a large living room under vaulted ceilings with fireplace. Huge master with walk-in closet, hardwoods, and private bath. Also on the main find an all seasons room w/ ceiling to floor windows & gorgeous year-round views. 2 more ample sized bedrooms on the main, a full hall bath with dual vanity, laundry, several storage closets & hardwoods throughout almost all the main floor. The basement is open concept with a 3rd full bath, pool table area, large storage closet & workshop. Poured and covered patio area behind the pool. There is also a side deck and fenced area. Updates to the home include a metal roof, water heater in 2019, new SS dishwasher/stovetop. 2nd fridge in basement and pool table will stay. The portion of cleared land behind the home would be perfect for a pasture.
3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $474,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Authorities said the body appeared to have been there for about two weeks.
- Updated
Two people were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision on N.C. 126.
- Updated
Fifty-six year old Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr. had been missing since at least Aug. 12, but it wasn't until Monday that his body was found 12-14 feet deep in a well off Old N.C. 18. Authorities said he had been strangled and beaten before his body was dumped in the well.
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured after a car backed into her at a gas station Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.
- Updated
A Morganton man is being held under no bond after being charged with fatally shooting another man.
- Updated
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man.
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4.
Local high school wins grand champion at band competition.