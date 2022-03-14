 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $75,000

3 Bedroom home located in the town of Valdese. This home features split bedroom design, laminate floors, covered front deck, partially fenced yard and a large storage building. Home has had several updates including thermal windows, metal roof and vinyl siding within the last two years. $75,000.00

