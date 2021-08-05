 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $79,000

Charming, move-in-ready 3 bedroom bungalow is awaiting you in Burke County. This home is 5 minutes from I-40, and it has a 1-car detached, metal garage that is prewired for electricity. The garage is currently not hooked up to the electric meter. This home comes with an electric range, refrigerator, stackable washer and dryer. The simple layout of this home makes it easy to care for. New luxury vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and dining area. Double pane windows. Heavy-duty doors. Metal roof installed 5 years ago. The septic tank has been pumped, and the HVAC has been serviced. For more info contact the listing agent, Tami Fox, Keller Williams Realty, 828-234-5835, www.thetempleteam.com.

