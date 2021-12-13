3 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $96,000

INVESTORS/FLIPPERS!!!! GREAT ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD! SOLD AS IS! This home has great potential! This unique home has 3 bedrooms, 1bath. Baseboard heating, window units for AC. Has additional bonus room off garage w baseboard heat (future game room?) In addition, porch off kitchen area is now closed in & leads to back porch and is heated with baseboard heat. NEW hot water heater, 3 years old. Septic and lines replaced 20 years ago. SOLD AS IS!!!