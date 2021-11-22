 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Vale - $155,000

Call Kelly Burris with Realty Executives @ 828-320-2323 for appointment. Great opportunity to buy an AFFORDABLE starter home in the country! No city taxes! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home sits on a nice level lot with fenced yard. Laminate flooring on the main level and nice looking kitchen cabinets. Refrigerator will remain.

